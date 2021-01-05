Winners, Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change From "GOOOD" To "WNRS" On OTC Markets Effective January 6th, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOOD) which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high-quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., announced today that effective January 6th , 2021, the Company's ticker symbol on OTC Markets will change from "GOOOD" to "WNRS".

"Our ticker symbol change is aligned with our strategic evolution as a leading global sports betting advisor," stated Tom Terwilliger, CEO of Winners, Inc.

"We've come a long way, both operationally and financially since the VegasWINNERS acquisition this past summer and have positioned our rebranded company, Winners, Inc., at the forefront of the emerging global sports gambling industry," continued Mr. Terwilliger. "Our new ticker symbol marks the completion of this corporate transformation and will serve to further enhance our visibility in the market."

The sports betting market was valued at US $85.047 billion in 2019. The sports betting market is projected to witness dramatic growth based on expansion of legal sports gambling and the need of the governments of numerous U.S. states and foreign countries around the globe for more tax revenues.

The market is also poised to grow on account of the rising popularity of international sports events around the globe- such as NFL, NBA, NASCAR, UFC (mixed martial arts) and Soccer, as well as the rising commercialization of sports events- including sponsorships by gaming companies.

Historically, betting on sports was only legal in the State of Nevada and/or bets with bookmakers or offshore sportsbooks. In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision allowing States to legalize sports betting changed everything, creating tremendous opportunity. Twenty-six states plus Washington DC. have already legalized wagering on sports and/or are pending taking bets in 2021, with 14 additional states under consideration this calendar year. See: https://www.actionnetwork.com/news/legal-sports-betting-united-states-projections#LegalAccepting.

All but five states have legislation pending to allow legal sports gambling.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "GOOOD") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

