Ford's Ted Cannis to Discuss Commercial Vehicles, Electrification at Morgan Stanley Auto 2.0 Conference Jan. 11

Ted Cannis, general manager of Ford’s North American commercial business, is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Auto 2.0 Conference on Jan. 11.Cannis will discuss how Ford’s commercial business ecosystem – highlighted by advancements in connected services and addition of all-electric versions of the E-Transit van, unveiled Nov. 12, and F-150 pickup truck – will deliver new forms of value for customers and drive growth for Ford.E-Transit is part of a Ford investment in electrification of more than $11.5 billion through 2022. The all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E began shipping to customers in December, and the all-electric F-150 is scheduled to arrive at dealerships starting in mid-2022. In North America, Ford is the first full-line automaker to announce plans to produce both an all-electric full-size pickup truck and a full-size van for customers, including fleet owners.Cannis’ presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and be followed by a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available at [url="]shareholder.ford.com[/url].





