The Vitamin Shoppe and WW Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Healthy Living

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced a new partnership with WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, to amplify their shared mission to empower and support people on their health and wellness journeys.

The Vitamin Shoppe and WW collaboration includes a variety of integrated offerings and livable solutions to inspire healthy habits, such as the launch of co-branded nutritional supplements; the introduction of select member-favorite WW snacks and protein boosters to The Vitamin Shoppe; as well as the opportunity to purchase WW memberships through The Vitamin Shoppe. All products are available for purchase at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements' more than 715 retail locations nationwide, on vitaminshoppe.com/ww, on ww.com/shop and in WW Studios. WW members can also redeem gift cards to The Vitamin Shoppe through the WW WellnessWins™ rewards program.

This collaboration brings together two leaders in health and wellness at a time when people are looking for guidance as they kick-start their 2021 health and wellness goals. According to a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of The Vitamin Shoppe and WW, while 92% of Americans agree that 2020 allowed them to improve some aspects of their health and wellness, 63% say they will need support and help to reach their 2021 goals.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We have seen numerous trends showing that health and wellness have become a top priority for Americans, with consumers actively seeking out the most trusted resources for products and services. This partnership represents a momentous opportunity to provide comprehensive health and nutrition support, from easy-to-use daily supplements to healthier snack and protein choices, in addition to access to WW's highly effective and personalized wellness offering in all of our stores. We are excited to begin this partnership that brings two of the most innovative, customer-centric companies together to deliver holistic wellness solutions to a broad audience."

Designed to provide people with key nutrients that may be lacking in their day-to-day eating pattern1 -- and developed with the industry-leading quality standards of The Vitamin Shoppe -- the two co-branded nutritional supplement packs available in-store and online through The Vitamin Shoppe and WW include:

WW by the Vitamin Shoppe Daily Essentials : This daily pack features essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, including vitamin C, magnesium, omega-3, and L-theanine. It helps fill nutrient gaps that play a role in whole-body health, including immunity and bone, heart, brain, skin, and eye health ( $29.99 for 30 daily packs).

: This daily pack features essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, including vitamin C, magnesium, omega-3, and L-theanine. It helps fill nutrient gaps that play a role in whole-body health, including immunity and bone, heart, brain, skin, and eye health ( for 30 daily packs). WW by the Vitamin Shoppe Daily Essentials + Heart Health: This daily pack combines the nutritional supplements in the Daily Essentials pack with alpha lipoic acid and ubiquinol to help support cardiovascular health ( $46.99 for 30 daily packs).

In addition to the introduction of these new, co-branded nutritional supplements, people can now purchase a digital WW membership package at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements locations nationwide and on vitaminshoppe.com. This package includes a three-month digital membership to the myWW Ⓡ + program -- WW's most personalized program to-date – as well as the Starter Fee and a Starter Guide ($59.99; an $82.85 value if purchased separately). The myWW+ program offers a comprehensive approach to wellness that focuses on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Through a deeply enriching, more interactive and personalized app experience, the program is rooted in WW's scientifically proven approach to weight loss and nutrition and grounded in the SmartPoints® system and ZeroPoint™ foods.

"Over the last year, the pandemic has elevated the need for the democratization and accessibility of wellness and, as a result, people are going through a reappraisal of how they live, how they work and what they value and want in their life," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, WW International, Inc. "I'm thrilled to launch this new partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe because together, we can provide more resources to more people to empower them with sustainable, science-backed products and solutions to live their healthiest lives. With our combined communities and expert guidance and support, we can be the world's partners in health."

The Vitamin Shoppe and WW are founding members of the Healthy Living Coalition (HLC), an alliance of partners from private and non-profit sectors committed to action and solutions focused on improving food systems and helping close nutrition gaps that disproportionately impact underserved communities.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe visit vitaminshoppe.com ; and for more information on WW, visit ww.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com .

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

