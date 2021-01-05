SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. ("BPFH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BPFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SVB will acquire BPFH in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which BPFH shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock for each BPFH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $10.93 based upon SVB's January 4, 2021 closing price of $387.34.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether BPFH's board acted in the best interest of BPFH's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates BPFH's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to BPFH's public shareholders.

