Sands Releases 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has released its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which outlines the company's strategies and progress around its corporate responsibility pillars of People, Community and Planet. The report also details Sands' extensive governance practices that ensure ethics and accountability in all areas of the business.

Highlights from the company's 2019 performance include marked progress in key environmental programs involving plastics elimination and renewable energy transition; expansion of social programs to support Team Member wellness, engage small and medium enterprises and solve community problems in local regions; and continued focus on globalizing best practices and training programs around governance initiatives to ensure safeguards and the highest standards of business conduct.

As a result of its 2019 performance, Sands was the only Integrated Resort company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and one of only 10 companies in North America named to the CDP "A" list for both climate change and water security.

"We are a valuable contributor to our host regions by providing thousands of jobs, substantial tourism and tax revenue, and significant procurement and local business spending," said Patrick Dumont, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "As important to the economic engine we deliver is our unwavering commitment to sustainable, responsible and ethical business practices that underscore our mission to be an employer and business partner of choice."

To best showcase its performance, Sands has combined all elements of its 2019 sustainability efforts into a single report, outlining the following areas:

Environment: The 2019 ESG report outlines Sands' performance in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other key environmental reporting benchmarks in the areas of energy and emissions performance, including global carbon footprint and overall energy consumption, total water use, and waste diverted from landfills.

Social: The 2019 ESG report outlines Team Member enrichment programs in the areas of training and development; wellness; and diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as community improvement and engagement projects focused on building regional resiliency, supporting workforce development and preserving local culture and heritage.

Governance: The 2019 ESG report outlines all aspects of the company's efforts to provide transparency and accountability, including Board of Directors oversight, internal ESG governance practices and specific governance programs in the areas of responsible gaming, anti-corruption, counter-human trafficking, health and safety, and responsible sourcing.

To read the full report detailing Sands' 2019 sustainability performance and accomplishments, visit: https://investor.sands.com/Company/Sustainability/default.aspx

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

