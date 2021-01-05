  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Webster Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:WBS +1.12%

PR Newswire

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)



Conference Call:

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)



Dial-in number:

877-407-8289; or 201-689-8341 for international callers



Webcast:

Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com



Webcast replay:

Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at www.wbst.com



Telephone replay:

Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on January 21, 2021



Replay number:

877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13714281

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.0 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 156 banking centers and 298 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318

[email protected]

[email protected]


Kristen Manginelli, 203-623-9364


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301201262.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)