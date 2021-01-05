Meredith's SHAPE Partners With obé Fitness To Launch New Year Workout

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) SHAPE, the definitive resource and authoritative voice for active wellness, and obé Fitness, the premium fitness platform, offering immersive, live virtual workouts, have teamed up to deliver 21 Jump Start, a high-energy, easy-to-follow 21-day workout program curated by SHAPE editors and obé trainers. From cardio boxing and detox yoga flows to express abs and everything in between, the program includes access to obé's library of 5,000+ workouts, SHAPE's weekly Instagram live series and other features to set up users for success.

"If 2020 taught us anything, it's that fitness doesn't have to be complicated. We learned that high-tech gear isn't needed to get a good workout, just a mat and some motivation to get moving," says Sade Strehlke, SHAPE Digital Director. "We're thrilled to be partnering with obé Fitness, the top at-home workout company, to provide a program that will prepare our consumers to take on whatever 2021 has to offer."

Upon joining the program, participants redeem a free, first month of obé Fitness with access to its library of 5,000+ workouts and over 100 live classes per week across cardio, strength training, HIIT and more. Members are encouraged to join SHAPE's Goal Crushers Facebook Group to serve as an accountability squad where participants can support one another through the struggles and celebrate the little and big wins of living a fit and healthy lifestyle. In addition, the program offers a custom accountability and progress tracker to monitor improvement through completed classes while reminding participants to stay hydrated and include mindfulness activities as part of their overall health journey.

Sign up to join the 21 Jump Start program here, follow along on SHAPE's Instagram and tag photos with #21JumpStart.

About SHAPE

SHAPE is the authoritative voice speaking directly to women who lead an active lifestyle, rooted in the science-backed expertise of our editors and contributing board of advisors. Through our magazine, website, social platforms and experiences, SHAPE serves as their definitive resource for active wellness, delivering information, stories and a trusted roadmap for our readers to navigate the journey to their goals. We understand her, we motivate her and we speak to her—about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy and happy—today and every day. Our trusted voice offers inspiration. She takes the action—and shapes her biggest and boldest life.

About obé Fitness

obé is a premium fitness platform, offering immersive, live workouts through a digital platform and app. With 100 live classes per week and a library of 5,000+ workouts, obé's signature 28-minute workouts make fitness accessible, efficient, varied and fun. All classes are shot at obé's lightbox in Dumbo, Brooklyn—an illuminated, pastel studio that changes colors, inspired by artists James Turrell and Dan Flavin, with a nod to '80s fitness legends Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons. obé offers Strength, Sculpt, Circuit, Dance, HIIT, Dance-HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, Barre, Bounce, Boxing, prenatal and topical themed classes.

