FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2020 Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021
- Fourth-quarter retail sales rise 1%
- Ram brand reports best month of retail sales ever in December
- Jeep® Gladiator fourth-quarter sales increase 23% and 94% for 2020
- Alfa Romeo posts record fourth quarter as sales rise 23%
FCA US LLC sold 499,431 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,820,636 vehicles for 2020 as a resilient dealer network offset much of the decline in fleet sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retail sales for the quarter rose 1% due in large part to the Jeep®, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands. Separately, Ram also had its best month of retail sales in December since the brand first launched in 2010.
The Jeep Gladiator once again reported a year-over-year increase for the quarter as total sales rose 23% to 20,552 vehicles. Gladiator sales for the year increased 94% to 77,542 vehicles. Alfa Romeo also finished out 2020 with quarterly total sales of 6,093 vehicles, an increase of 23% and full-year sales of 18,586, a 2% increase over the previous year.
Overall, total U.S. sales for the quarter declined 8% while full-year sales were down 17%. Most of the decline came from the sharp drop in fleet orders, specifically rental car companies, which continue to grapple with the reduction in business travelers due to the pandemic.
"The work undertaken by our dealers was nothing less than heroic given the challenges they faced this year," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "The fourth quarter provided a strong springboard heading into 2021. Looking ahead, we anticipate an exciting year that will include a variety of new vehicles. Just in the first quarter alone, we will be offering the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the refreshed Dodge Durango and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica."
Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX began in December at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. That same month, the TRX was named the winner of the Motor Trend Truck of the Year® competition, marking the third consecutive year the Ram brand captured the coveted award. Ram 1500 won in 2019 and Ram Heavy Duty took top honors for 2020.
Production of the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes, started in December at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio.
"The economic indicators are pointing in the right direction for the start of 2021," Kommor said. "Gas prices remain low; housing remains strong and consumers have access to credit."
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2020
Q4 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
30,160
33,263
-9%
107,969
143,934
-25%
Patriot
1
6
-83%
3
27
-89%
Wrangler
51,109
52,012
-2%
201,311
228,032
-12%
Gladiator
20,552
16,663
23%
77,542
40,047
94%
Cherokee
37,936
42,048
-10%
135,855
191,397
-29%
Grand Cherokee
56,930
57,929
-2%
209,786
242,969
-14%
Renegade
17,027
19,615
-13%
62,847
76,885
-18%
JEEP BRAND
213,715
221,536
-4%
795,313
923,291
-14%
Ram P/U
161,266
172,579
-7%
563,676
633,694
-11%
Cargo Van
0
0
1
0
ProMaster Van
17,060
15,108
13%
50,556
56,409
-10%
ProMaster City
2,971
2,968
0%
10,409
12,920
-19%
RAM BRAND
181,297
190,655
-5%
624,642
703,023
-11%
200
2
3
-33%
9
48
-81%
300
5,100
5,520
-8%
16,653
29,213
-43%
Town & Country
0
1
-100%
0
5
-100%
Pacifica
29,512
27,481
7%
93,802
97,705
-4%
CHRYSLER BRAND
34,614
33,005
5%
110,464
126,971
-13%
Dart
1
2
-50%
7
15
-53%
Avenger
0
0
0
1
-100%
Charger
23,794
25,829
-8%
77,425
96,935
-20%
Challenger
14,605
14,298
2%
52,955
60,997
-13%
Viper
2
0
4
5
-20%
Journey
9,592
12,290
-22%
40,342
74,686
-46%
Caravan
2,612
23,245
-89%
38,767
122,648
-68%
Durango
12,372
14,977
-17%
57,828
67,599
-14%
DODGE BRAND
62,978
90,641
-31%
267,328
422,886
-37%
500
12
699
-98%
674
3,267
-79%
500L
83
166
-50%
475
771
-38%
500X
313
442
-29%
1,443
2,518
-43%
Spider
326
430
-24%
1,711
2,644
-35%
FIAT BRAND
734
1,737
-58%
4,303
9,200
-53%
Giulia
2,560
2,328
10%
8,203
8,704
-6%
Alfa 4C
7
17
-59%
99
144
-31%
Stelvio
3,526
2,600
36%
10,284
9,444
9%
ALFA ROMEO
6,093
4,945
23%
18,586
18,292
2%
FCA US LLC
499,431
542,519
-8%
1,820,636
2,203,663
-17%
FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on FCA's current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possibility of new Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of FCA's control.
