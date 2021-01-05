US Indexes End Higher Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,391.60 on Tuesday with a gain of 167.71 points or 0.55%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,726.86 for a gain of 26.21 points or 0.71%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,818.96 for a gain of 120.51 points or 0.95%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 25.34 for a loss of 1.63 points or -6.04%.

Tuesday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended higher Tuesday after starting the year down. Energy stocks helped the day's gains with the S&P 500 energy sector gaining 4.48%. Saudi Arabia announced it would be reducing oil production by one million barrels per day. Among energy movers, SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gained 20.13% and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) gained 10.09%.

In other news:

The NYSE says it won't delist China's three largest telecoms.

Georgia held runoff elections Tuesday, which will help determine political party control in the Senate.

The ISM New York Index increased to 61.3 in December from 44.2.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 60.7 in December from 57.5. Separately, the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index increased to 67.9, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index increased to 77.6 and the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index increased to 51.5.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.085% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.085%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,979.11 for a gain of 4.25 points or 0.22%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,131.03 for a gain of 24.10 points or 2.18%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,756.75 for a gain of 205.97 points or 1.52%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,050.63 for a gain of 164.92 points or 1.86%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,302.85 for a gain of 33.40 points or 1.47%; the S&P 100 at 1,708.22 for a gain of 11.36 points or 0.67%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,802.38 for a gain of 107.71 points or 0.85%; the Russell 3000 at 2,233.70 for a loss of 14.74 points or -0.66%; the Russell 1000 at 2,105.69 for a loss of 15.18 points or -0.72%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,962.55 for a gain of 313.69 points or 0.81%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 685.57 for a gain of 7.55 points or 1.11%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: