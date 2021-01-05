3 Oil and Gas Companies to Drill in 2021

In light of crude oil prices topping $50 for the first time in almost a year, three oil and gas companies that have high financial strength and outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index during 2020 are Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed out 2020 at approximately $48.50 per barrel, down over 20% for the year. Despite this, oil prices traded as high as $50.20 on Tuesday on the heels of geopolitical tensions among OPEC+ nations.

As such, investors may find opportunities in oil and gas companies that have outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year and have a GuruFocus financial strength rank of at least 7.

Clean Energy Fuels

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels traded around $8.80, outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by over 191%.

The Newport Beach, California-based company markets and retails compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and renewal natural gas as alternative fuel for vehicles. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a strong Altman Z-score of 6.16 and debt ratios that outperform over 70% of global competitors.

Additionally, Clean Energy Fuels' Beneish M-score of -3.03 suggests little or no potential earnings manipulation.

Gurus with holdings in Clean Energy Fuels include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)' Tudor Investment Corp.

Marine Petroleum Trust

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust traded around $3.88, outperforming the S&P 500 over the past year by 90.59%.

The Dallas-based royalty trust provides administration and rights to payments from oil and natural gas leases from the Gulf of Mexico. According to GuruFocus, the trust has an equity-to-asset ratio of 1.

Renewable Energy Group

Shares of Renewable Energy Group traded around $76.36, outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by 126.6%.

The Ames, Iowa-based company produces and refines biofuel products. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 10 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming over 73% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Renewable Energy Group include Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: