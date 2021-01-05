Brinker International Inc (EAT) President, CEO, Pres. Chili's Wyman Roberts Sold $716,250 of Shares

President, CEO, Pres. Chili's of Brinker International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wyman Roberts (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of EAT on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $57.3 a share. The total sale was $716,250.

Brinker International Inc operates casual-dining restaurants. It franchises brands includes Maggiano's and Chili's Grill & Bar. Brinker International Inc has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.100000 with a P/E ratio of 96.68 and P/S ratio of 0.74. The dividend yield of Brinker International Inc stocks is 1.38%. Brinker International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Brinker International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

