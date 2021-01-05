  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Insulet Corp (PODD) President and CEO Shacey Petrovic Sold $3.8 million of Shares

January 05, 2021 | About: PODD +0.81%

President and CEO of Insulet Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shacey Petrovic (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of PODD on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $250.61 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Insulet Corp is a medical device company based in Billerica, Massachusetts. The company develops, manufactures and sells OmniPod Insulin Management System, an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Insulet Corp has a market cap of $16.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $253.660000 with a P/E ratio of 576.49 and P/S ratio of 18.98. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Insulet Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of PODD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $250.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PODD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)