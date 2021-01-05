Insulet Corp (PODD) President and CEO Shacey Petrovic Sold $3.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Insulet Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shacey Petrovic (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of PODD on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $250.61 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Insulet Corp is a medical device company based in Billerica, Massachusetts. The company develops, manufactures and sells OmniPod Insulin Management System, an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Insulet Corp has a market cap of $16.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $253.660000 with a P/E ratio of 576.49 and P/S ratio of 18.98. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Insulet Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

