Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) CFO Brian J Magstadt Sold $948,400 of Shares

CFO of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian J Magstadt (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SSD on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $94.84 a share. The total sale was $948,400.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated shearwalls and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a market cap of $4.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.120000 with a P/E ratio of 22.32 and P/S ratio of 3.36. The dividend yield of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc stocks is 0.99%. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian J Magstadt sold 10,000 shares of SSD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $94.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

CFO Brian J Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of SSD stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $90.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.02% since.

