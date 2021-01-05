Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P S

Investment company Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, ISHARES INC, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan. As of 2020Q4, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan owns 21 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,293,807 shares, 41.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 23,025,051 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87% (ITE) - 18,002,699 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.58% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,938,968 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,303,556 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51%

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,310,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,080,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,932,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $37.11, with an estimated average price of $31.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,621,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $34.29, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 758,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 472,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.60%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,082,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 94.99%. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan still held 143,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 45.2%. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan still held 454,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.61%. The sale prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan still held 704,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.