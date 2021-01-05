Private Asset Management Inc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Adobe Inc, Boeing Co

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Private Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Viatris Inc, Realty Income Corp, Citigroup Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Adobe Inc, Boeing Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Private Asset Management Inc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 507,263 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,297 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Visa Inc (V) - 114,567 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,549 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 303,067 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $180.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $90.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 92.21%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $348.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.47 and $37.71, with an estimated average price of $31.9.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 75.57%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 19,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 77.21%. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $211.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 1,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $341.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 4,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.