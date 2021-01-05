Root to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced that it will present and host meetings at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference and the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Details for each event can be found below (times listed in EST):



Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Time: 6:10 p.m.

To watch and listen to the live webcast on each of these dates, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be archived on the same website following the conclusion of the events.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn

Director of Communications

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche

Director of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Source: ROOT, INC.