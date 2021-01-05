Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Corporate Executive VP & CFO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Ross Smith (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of CRL on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $248.76 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a pharmaceutical company providing drug discovery and development services. The company provides animal models for laboratory testing, and offers manufacturing testing services to various industries. Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a market cap of $12.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $252.590000 with a P/E ratio of 42.11 and P/S ratio of 4.51. Charles River Laboratories International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith sold 5,000 shares of CRL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $248.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRL, click here