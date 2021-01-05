Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $4.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 57,476 shares of DIOD on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $72.55 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $3.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.020000 with a P/E ratio of 33.80 and P/S ratio of 3.29. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Diodes Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of DIOD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $69.9. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 56,425 shares of DIOD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $68.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of DIOD stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $72.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.93% since.

SVP, WW Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of DIOD stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $71.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.24% since.

