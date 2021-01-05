  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sold $4 million of Shares

January 05, 2021 | About: MPWR +1.57%

CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Hsing (insider trades) sold 10,960 shares of MPWR on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $368.26 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $16.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $370.560000 with a P/E ratio of 112.65 and P/S ratio of 22.27. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of MPWR stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $346.52. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 5,325 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
  • VP & General Counsel Saria Tseng sold 4,305 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
  • Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
  • Director James C Moyer sold 15,000 shares of MPWR stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $320.7. The price of the stock has increased by 15.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MPWR, click here

.

