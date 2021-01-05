Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CEO Brian E Mueller Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO of Grand Canyon Education Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian E Mueller (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of LOPE on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $90.41 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Grand Canyon Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates a private university in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as online educational programs. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a market cap of $4.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.770000 with a P/E ratio of 17.68 and P/S ratio of 5.33. Grand Canyon Education Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Grand Canyon Education Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grand Canyon Education Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Brian E Mueller sold 20,000 shares of LOPE stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $90.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of LOPE stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.4% since.

Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of LOPE stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $90.3. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

