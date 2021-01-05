Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $109.36 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $43.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.180000 with and P/S ratio of 170.61. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $118.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.69% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.23% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $123.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $107.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.89% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $107.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.89% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.1% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $124.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.29% since.

