  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.2 million of Shares

January 05, 2021 | About: MRNA -2.28%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $109.36 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $43.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.180000 with and P/S ratio of 170.61. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $118.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.69% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.23% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $123.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $107.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.89% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $107.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.89% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.1% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $124.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)