Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 15, 2021

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 15, 2021. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.
To participate in the conference call, dial 800-219-7113 (domestic) or 574-990-1030 (international) using the passcode 9646903.
To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website at [url="]investor.medpace.com[/url]. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.
A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.
A recording of the call will be available until Tuesday, February 23, 2021. To hear this recording, dial855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 9646903.
About Medpace
Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 39 countries as of September 30, 2020.
