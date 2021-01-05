  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
IAA, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference

January 05, 2021


IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2021 ICR Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 9:30 am Eastern Time.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.iaai.com%2F[/url]. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.



About IAA



IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit [url="]IAAI.com[/url], and follow IAA on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

