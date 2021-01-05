  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2020 Quarterly Financial Results

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:PAHC +0.05%


Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pahc.com[/url]. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (833) 968-1955 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (647) 689-6656 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 3288725.



A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pahc.com[/url].



About Phibro Animal Health Corporation



Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit [url="]www.pahc.com[/url].



Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url], [url="]www.pahc.com[/url] or on request from the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005613/en/


