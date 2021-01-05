Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present virtually at the 39Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12at 7:30 a.m. ET.Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available live at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.alexion.com[/url]. Archived versions of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conferences.[ALXN-G]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005612/en/