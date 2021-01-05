  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
USD Partners to Participate in Goldman Sachs Virtual Investor Conference on January 6th and 7th and Issues New Investor Presentation

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:USDP +4.83%


USD Partners LP (NYSE:NYSE:USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Virtual Conference on January 6th and January 7th, 2021.



The related presentation materials will be made available on the Partnership’s website no later than 5:00pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at [url="]www.usdpartners.com[/url] on the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab.



About USD Partners LP



USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USDG”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and refiners. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.



USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG, along with its partner Gibson Energy, Inc., is pursuing long-term solutions to transport heavier grades of crude oil produced in Western Canada through the construction of a Diluent Recovery Unit at the Hardisty terminal, which is expected to be placed into service in the second quarter of 2021. USDG is also currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit [url="]texasdeepwater.com[/url]. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.



Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005965/en/


