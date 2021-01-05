  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Dirbato Joins Medallia Partner Program in Japan

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:MDLA +1.32%


[url="]Medallia%2C+Inc.[/url], the global leader in experience management, today announced that Japan-based system integrator, Dirbato, has joined its [url="]Partner+Program[/url].



With a strong customer experience and retail focus, Dirbato will work alongside Medallia’s team to augment its sales and service offering in Japan from customer experience advisory services to implementation for organisations across the country.



Manabu Oura, Head of Japan at Medallia said: “We recognise the continued value our strategic partners bring to Medallia, and we welcome Dirbato to our program and look forward to working alongside them.”



Shin Aoki, partner at Dirbato, added: “As customer and employee experience gains greater traction in Japan, we are delighted to be partnering with Medallia, the global experience management leader.”



“Dirbato is a leading systems integrator with a team of highly experienced consultants,” said Irence Wee, head of channels and alliances for Medallia in Asia Pacific. “We are delighted to welcome them as a Medallia partner in Japan and look forward to working closely to drive experience management programs for organisations throughout the country.”



In October Medallia announced it had extended its partnership with Japan’s SoftBank Corp as the telecommunications company continues to improve the customer experience for its more than 46 million mobile subscribers.



About Medallia



Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.[url="]www.medallia.com[/url]



© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

