Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 05, 2021 | About: CVLG +3.83%

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVLG) announced it plans to release its fourth quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 25, 2021. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its fourth quarter earnings release on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 877-271-1828 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code 72840331. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 48768713. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenanttransport.com/investors under the tab “Earnings Info.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

For further information contact:
M. Paul Bunn, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary
[email protected]

For copies of Company information contact:
Brooke McKenzie, Executive Assistant
[email protected]

