RenaissanceRe Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

January 05, 2021


RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at [url="]www.renre.com[/url]. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27, 2021, through midnight ET on February 27, 2021.



About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

