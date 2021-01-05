United Natural Foods to Participate at ICR Conference

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will participate in next week’s 2021 ICR Conference. Chief Executive Officer Steven Spinner and Chief Financial Officer John Howard will present to investors and take questions beginning atA link to the live audio webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.unfi.com[/url] via the “Events and Presentations” link.UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this broader selection, differentiated assortment of services and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit [url="]www.unfi.com[/url].

