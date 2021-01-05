Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 2021 ICR Virtual Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye, today announced Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Tarsus, will present an overview of the company at the ICR Conference 2021, being held virtually from January 11-14. In addition to the presentation, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference.



Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, January 14

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Webcast: https://icrinc.touchcast.com/showtime/icr-conference/embed/bfed7351-70cc-6af4-2d71-56748a5bcfa7

The live webcast will be hosted on ir.tarsusrx.com and available for replay for a period of 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases across therapeutic categories including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases with high unmet needs. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 that is being developed for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, and are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus’ management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Patti Bank

Westwicke Partners, an ICR company

(415) 513-1284

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Allison Howell

Pascale Communications, LLC

[email protected]