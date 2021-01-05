Utz Brands to Participate in the 2021 ICR Conference

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, and Cary Devore, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat discussion at the 2021 ICR Conference.The discussion will be on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET and the webcast can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of Utz’s Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.utzsnacks.com%2F[/url]. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz, On The Border, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, HawaiianBrand, and Tortiyahs!among others.After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit [url="]www.utzsnacks.com[/url] or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

