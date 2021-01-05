  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shift to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

January 05, 2021 | About: SFT -3.13%

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift ( SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced senior management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming investor conferences:

23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Northland’s SPAC Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the Shift website, investors.shift.com.

About Shift
Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Jarman, The Blueshirt Group
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group
[email protected]

Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.


