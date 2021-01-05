  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021

January 05, 2021 | About: KYMR

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Kymera, will provide an overview of the Company’s progress and anticipated milestones for 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. An archived webcast recording of the presentation will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

