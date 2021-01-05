Intellitronix Hits All Time High in Record Sales in One Week Surpassing $600,000 at 2020 Year-End

Intellitronix continues to break sales records beating previous weeks by well over half a million dollars and reaching this pinnacle in the last week of 2020.

EUCLID, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (USLG) and a leading automotive electronics manufacturer, announced today that the company topped weekly sales totals by over six hundred thousand dollars for the last week in 2020.

“To close out the year with new sales orders valued at over $600,000 for a single week is an astounding feat, especially during a global pandemic. Intellitronix credits the increase in orders to a rise in demand for its automotive products including analog and digital gauges for classic cars and trucks, and private labeled products,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “The Intellitronix team has made a concentrated effort to gain new customers, focus on servicing existing customers, and provide enhanced customer support to our customer-base, while continuing to demonstrate the team’s dedication to meeting the company’s business goals. We look forward to attaining our new growth goals in line with our strategic plan to grow the business and venture into new markets during 2021.”

Looking to the future, Intellitronix is engaged in designing improved products for its existing automotive product lines and new products for targeted automotive markets. New endeavors at Intellitronix include the 4-IN-1 Energy Management Multifunctional System (EMMS) for OEM RV manufacturers and innovative electronics for the RV industry. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

