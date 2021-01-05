  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Envista Announces Participation In JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:NVST +2.61%

PR Newswire

BREA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021

BREA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

Envista Logo (PRNewsfoto/Envista Holdings Corporation)

Investors will be able to access the event through Envista's Investor Relations website under the subheading Events and Presentations.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo, Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care.

Envista separated from Danaher Corporation and became an independent company in 2019. We brought with us the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is now one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
John Bedford
Vice President, Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
Fax: (714) 817-5450

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envista-announces-participation-in-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301201465.html

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)