CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC Q4 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCL +1.08% NYSE:CUK +1.7% LSE:CCL -6.66%

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2021

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (GMT) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation--plc-q4-2020-business-update-301201540.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc


