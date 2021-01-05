  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Facebook to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

January 05, 2021

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Facebook)

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 404.537.3406 or 855.859.2056, Conference ID: 3993495.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on January 27, 2021 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Disclosure Information
Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Facebook
Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
[email protected] / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
[email protected] / about.fb.com/news/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facebook-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301201391.html

SOURCE Facebook


