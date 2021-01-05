  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Maxim Integrated To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:MXIM +2.09%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will provide a press release with fiscal second quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. This release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com.

Logo for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Maxim Integrated)

There will not be a conference call associated with the upcoming press release.

About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact:

Kathy Ta


Vice President, Investor Relations


408-601-5697

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrated-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-results-301201323.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations


