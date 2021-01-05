Maxim Integrated To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will provide a press release with fiscal second quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. This release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com.

There will not be a conference call associated with the upcoming press release.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact: Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

408-601-5697

