  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Leading National Homebuilder Century Communities Enters Phoenix Market

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCS -0.3%

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2021

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, has announced that its namesake brand, Century Communities, is entering the Phoenix metro area, breaking ground in 2021 on over 1,400 homesites in the region. The builder will also be joining planned communities such as North Copper Canyon and The Trails at Maricopa. The move greatly diversifies the company's offerings in the red-hot Phoenix market, where the fastest-growing public builder—for the past three years—already offers new homes through its Century Complete brand. A national leader in online home sales, Century Complete currently offers affordable new homes in Casa Grande, Coolidge and Maricopa.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Look for new community updates at www.CenturyCommunities.com.

"This is an exciting move for Century into one of the nation's most sought-after metro areas," said Liesel Cooper, President of Century Communities' Western and Mountain Regions. "With exceptional new homes, great community locations, and the addition of industry veteran Eric Montgomery—who brings over two decades of Arizona homebuilding experience—to lead our new Phoenix division, we're confident we'll see substantial growth in this market for years to come."

"We know the demand for quality new homes in the Phoenix market is at an all-time high, so we're thrilled to provide area homebuyers with an even greater range of inspired floor plans and desirable amenities in sought-after locations," said Eric Montgomery, Phoenix Division President. "We're also proud to make it easier than ever for buyers to purchase their new home, from on-site appointments to virtual tours, to the ability to reserve select homes online."

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-national-homebuilder-century-communities-enters-phoenix-market-301201568.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)