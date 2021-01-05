  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oceaneering to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2021

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:OII +11.18%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will meet with institutional investors and participate on the Oilfield Services panel, The Pace and Health of the Offshore Recovery, at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com. The panel discussion will not be webcast.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceaneering-to-participate-at-the-goldman-sachs-global-energy-conference-2021-301200665.html

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.


