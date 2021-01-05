  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Planet Fitness to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced today that the Company will participate in the 2021 ICR Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-to-present-at-the-2021-icr-conference-301201270.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.


