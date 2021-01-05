Comerica Bank's California Index Ticked Higher

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's California Economic Activity Index increased in October to a level of 101.0. October's reading is 12 percent above the historical low of 90.3. The index averaged 124.4 points in 2019, 0.5 points above the average for all of 2018. September's index reading was 97.7.

Our California Economic Activity Index improved again in October, now up for the fourth consecutive month. The index components were generally positive in October. Six of the eight components saw gains for the month including nonfarm employment, unemployment insurance claims (inverted), housing starts, house prices, the Dow Jones Technology Index and hotel occupancy. Industrial electricity demand and state total trade were both negative for the month. The October acceleration in our California Index is consistent with the delayed reopening of the state's economy compared to other key Comerica states this fall. California's jobs recovery rate continued to improve through November with the state regaining 46 percent of the net jobs lost this spring. However, the gains have not been evenly distributed across all sectors. Housing and healthcare related sectors appear to be leading the state's jobs recovery, while manufacturing and education services are lagging. This data does not take into account the surge in COVID-19 cases in November and the subsequent reimplementation of strict social mitigation policies in December. Limited-to-zero ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California may result in longer stay at home orders for the two regions into at least mid-January. We still expect the widespread distribution of a vaccine to support stronger economic activity for the state in the second half of 2021.

The California Economic Activity Index consists of eight variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, total trade, technology stock index and hotel occupancy. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

