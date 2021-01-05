  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

American Public Education to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:APEI +6.1%

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., January 5, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., January 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) – parent company of online learning provider American Public University System (APUS) and on-ground pre-licensure Hondros College of Nursing – announced that Angela Selden, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

American Public Education, Inc.

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference:

  • Angela Selden will make a presentation to the financial community at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
  • A live broadcast of the presentation will be available by using this link.
  • APEI management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. For more information about this virtual event or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Needham & Company via [email protected].

A live broadcast of the presentation will also be provided through the Events and Presentations section of APEI's website, www.apei.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on APEI's website for 90 days following the event.

About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

Contact:
Chris Symanoskie, IRC
American Public Education, Inc.
Vice President, Investor Relations
703-334-3880 | [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-public-education-to-participate-in-the-23rd-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301201325.html

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.


