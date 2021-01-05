Etsy Inc (ETSY) CFO Rachel C Glaser Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CFO of Etsy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rachel C Glaser (insider trades) sold 18,241 shares of ETSY on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $173.16 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Etsy Inc operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. Etsy Inc has a market cap of $22.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.980000 with a P/E ratio of 97.22 and P/S ratio of 16.65.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Rachel C Glaser sold 18,241 shares of ETSY stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $173.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Ryan M. Scott sold 5,500 shares of ETSY stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $173.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of ETSY stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $173.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of ETSY stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $172.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.17% since.

Chief Product Officer Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of ETSY stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $173.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

Chief Technology Officer Michael T Fisher sold 9,694 shares of ETSY stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $173.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ETSY, click here