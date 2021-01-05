  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Irobot Corp (IRBT) CEO Colin M Angle Sold $1.2 million of Shares

January 05, 2021 | About: IRBT +2.24%

CEO of Irobot Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin M Angle (insider trades) sold 15,475 shares of IRBT on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $80.17 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

iRobot Corp designs and sells small, artificially intelligent consumer robots. The company's most successful products include its automatic Roomba vacuum and the floor-mopping Braava. iRobot Corp has a market cap of $2.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.160000 with a P/E ratio of 15.04 and P/S ratio of 1.78. iRobot Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated iRobot Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with iRobot Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Colin M Angle sold 15,475 shares of IRBT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $80.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Elisha W Finney sold 2,827 shares of IRBT stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.52% since.
  • Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of IRBT stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $76.26. The price of the stock has increased by 6.43% since.

