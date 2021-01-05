Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Chairman & CEO David A. Morken Sold $6.2 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A. Morken (insider trades) sold 39,305 shares of BAND on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $157.95 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Bandwidth Inc provides a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. It offers solutions including software application programming interfaces for voice and text functionality. Bandwidth Inc has a market cap of $3.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.720000 with and P/S ratio of 12.99. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Bandwidth Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 86,789 shares of BAND stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $157.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of BAND stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $162.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.68% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 82,909 shares of BAND stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $178.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.71% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,460 shares of BAND stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $156.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. Vp Finance, Controller Gabriela Gonzalez sold 1,822 shares of BAND stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $158.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

Chief Information Officer Kade Ross sold 500 shares of BAND stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $158.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.

Chief People Officer Rebecca Bottorff sold 855 shares of BAND stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $154.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of BAND stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $157.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

Director Douglas A Suriano sold 234 shares of BAND stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $160.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.62% since.

