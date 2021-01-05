  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) EVP and Chief Medical Officer Mohammad Hirmand Sold $1.2 million of Shares

January 05, 2021 | About: TPTX +2.73%

EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mohammad Hirmand (insider trades) sold 10,300 shares of TPTX on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $120.43 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $122.000000 with and P/S ratio of 205.74. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Chief Medical Officer Mohammad Hirmand sold 10,300 shares of TPTX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $120.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPTX, click here

.

