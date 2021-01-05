Trinet Group Inc (TNET) PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield Sold $2.5 million of Shares

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of Trinet Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Burton M. Goldfield (insider trades) sold 31,900 shares of TNET on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $79.25 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Its HR solution includes multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers' compensation insurance, and claims management. Trinet Group Inc has a market cap of $5.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.830000 with a P/E ratio of 18.16 and P/S ratio of 1.37. Trinet Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TNET stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $79.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP of INSURANCE SERVICES Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of TNET stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $78.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 350 shares of TNET stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $82.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.01% since.

Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $80.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.62% since.

Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TNET stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $77.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

