Apollo Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date for Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold Corp. TSX.V: APGO (“Apollo” or the "Company") announces that effective as of Friday, January 8, 2021, it will implement a name change from “Apollo Gold Corp.” to “Apollo Gold & Silver Corp.” (the “Name Change”). The Company has received approval of the Name Change from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).



Following the Name Change, the Common Shares will trade on the TSXV under the Company’s same stock symbol “APGO”. The Common Shares are scheduled to begin trading at market open on Friday, January 8, 2021, under new CUSIP number 03768P100 and new ISIN number CA03768P1009.

About Apollo Gold Corp.

Apollo Gold has assembled a team that is exploring for world class gold deposits in tier-one jurisdictions with an initial focus on Peru and Chile which both combine exceptional geology with supportive regulatory and fiscal regimes. Positioned for a prolonged gold cycle, the Company has secured rights to highly prospective projects in both countries. In Chile, the Company’s initial project encompasses 5,329-hectares in the heart of the Republic of Chile’s prolific El Indio Gold Belt surrounded by some of the largest gold companies/mines in the world. The Company has also entered into binding letters of intent to acquire two highly prospective properties in Peru with a history of significant community gold production and in mining districts with numerous large-scale mines and deposits. Apollo’s team offers global resource sector experience focused on exploration and development with a track-record in advancing projects and creating shareholder value. For more information visit: www.apollogold.com.

